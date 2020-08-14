Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!

Today at 16:10 Marikana 8 year anniversary Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Thabisile Phumo

125 125

Today at 16:45 Crime Stats analysis Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme

125 125

Today at 17:20 Zozibini joins forces with First for Women to honour SA women during women's month Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Zozibini Tunzi - Miss Universe

125 125

Today at 18:09 SA's ailing retail sector still trying to find its feet The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125

Today at 18:38 Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess

125 125