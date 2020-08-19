Cash-in transit heists to soar

Today at 15:45 EWN: PP visits Bara Hospital Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

125 125

Today at 15:53 Rights Commission to incur wrath of angry black FNB clients who allege discrimination Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Prof Bongani Majola - Chairperson at South African Human Rights Commission

125 125

Today at 16:10 Private schools ask for Covid-19 relief as parents struggle to pay fees Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Mandla Mthembu

125 125

Today at 16:20 SIU to probe Gauteng and EC PPE tenders Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 16:52 Wine industry has seen a bloodbath of jobs, alcohol ban being lifted too late Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Dr Theo de Jager, Chairperson: Board of Director of Southern African Agri Initiative

125 125

Today at 17:11 NHI panel discussion: What are the lessons of COVID-19 for NHI Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health

125 125

Today at 18:09 Business rescue filings soar The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters

125 125

Today at 18:48 Curro releases results and ramps up online learning The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

125 125