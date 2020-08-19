Cash-in transit heists to soar

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:45
EWN: PP visits Bara Hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:53
Rights Commission to incur wrath of angry black FNB clients who allege discrimination
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Bongani Majola - Chairperson at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 16:10
Private schools ask for Covid-19 relief as parents struggle to pay fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mandla Mthembu
Today at 16:20
SIU to probe Gauteng and EC PPE tenders
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:52
Wine industry has seen a bloodbath of jobs, alcohol ban being lifted too late
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Theo de Jager, Chairperson: Board of Director of Southern African Agri Initiative
Today at 17:11
NHI panel discussion: What are the lessons of COVID-19 for NHI
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 18:09
Business rescue filings soar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they will be closed if the virus surges again. 19 August 2020 1:21 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Mkhwebane embarks on full inspections of Gauteng health facilities EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an update on the visit by the Public Protector to the different hospitals in the province. 19 August 2020 12:39 PM
View all Local
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights' Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court. 19 August 2020 7:55 AM
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
View all Politics
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues' Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers. 18 August 2020 4:06 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:04 AM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Cash-in transit heists to soar

Cash-in transit heists to soar

19 August 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Annelise Burgess 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

What's up with the Facebook Avatars! Why is everybody doing it?

19 August 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Yavi Madurai- Social Media Expert and MD Black Box Theory

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg businessman shot dead while jogging

19 August 2020 12:54 PM

Guests: Leroy Sidambe Brother of Victor Sidambe

Captain Mavela Masondo- Police Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where is our Deputy President and why is the public not being informed on why he cannot perform his duties?

19 August 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MINISTER MMAMOLOKO KUBAYI-NGUBANE BRIEFING ON TOURISM RELATED ACTIVITIES UNDER LEVEL 2 - TBCSA lists their expectations

19 August 2020 12:29 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Salim Abdool Karrim joins us to speak about herd immunity and cautions us to be safe during Level 2

19 August 2020 12:25 PM

Guest: Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospitals beset with problems Public protector found wasteful expenditure, ill-treatment of patients, nurses not paid

19 August 2020 12:17 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masses of low level snow all over the country- Snow Report SA helps us keep track.

18 August 2020 1:12 PM

Guest: Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Agencies overwhelmed by booking. We speak to Travel Start to find out how they are dealing with people breaking out of cabin fever!

18 August 2020 1:09 PM

Guest: Stephan Ekbergh- CEO at Travel Start

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#LightSARed meet with Arts and culture Ministry on how they will forward for events under Level 2.

18 August 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

My journey started at 702, this is a coming home moment - John Perlman

Local

John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702

Lifestyle Entertainment

'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'

Politics

EWN Highlights

SIU probing over 150 COVID-19 contracts in Gauteng worth R2.2bn, Scopa told

19 August 2020 2:42 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane: SA tourism sector's road to recovery has now begun

19 August 2020 2:14 PM

MAC chair Karim warns of possible second COVID-19 surge if SA let's guard down

19 August 2020 1:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA