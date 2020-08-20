Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans’ personal information exposed

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:45
Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
125
Today at 16:10
Wits scientists reflect on climate factors in pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University
Guests
Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University
125
Today at 16:20
Gamers demand Fortnite African server as 'unplayable’ ping hits SA hard
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bahiyya Khan
Guests
Bahiyya Khan
125
Today at 16:45
Discovery Insure
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
125
Today at 17:11
CCMA experiencing more traffic with companies retrenching
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shimane Kgantse
Guests
Shimane Kgantse
125
Today at 17:20
Coding for Crayfish in the time of COVID-19 and the climate emergency
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
125
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:39
Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
125
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
125
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up