Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here’s what to expect

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:45
Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
Today at 16:10
Wits scientists reflect on climate factors in pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Gamers demand Fortnite African server as 'unplayable’ ping hits SA hard
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bahiyya Khan
Today at 16:45
Discovery Insure
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:11
CCMA experiencing more traffic with companies retrenching
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shimane Kgantse
Today at 17:20
Coding for Crayfish in the time of COVID-19 and the climate emergency
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter’s bid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Today at 18:50
Explained: The Experian attack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Mc Loughlin
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
On a mission to destigmatise periods. 'Not a shameful part of our existence' Activist Farah Fortune says: 'You can't speak of a period until you’ve had the experience of having those cramps and pains.' 20 August 2020 3:27 PM
Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report SANDF members found to have acted improperly. Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says they will implement the recommendations. 20 August 2020 2:07 PM
'Be more paranoid about your personal data than you are about washing hands' Stuff Magazine publisher Toby Shapshak reflects on a data breach at the South African arm of credit bureau Experian. 20 August 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering. 20 August 2020 7:26 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
[WATCH] School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:23 AM
Lovestruck teenager writes 100 letters for girl he met in park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries. 19 August 2020 11:11 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here’s what to expect

Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here’s what to expect

20 August 2020 1:24 PM

Guest: Ryan Williams - Ster Kinekor CEO


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

US elections: We get an update on the latest and how important Kamala Harris is for Joe Biden's campaign...

20 August 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Dr David Monyae is Co-Director of the UJCI. An international relations and foreign policy expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans’ personal information exposed

20 August 2020 12:52 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg to implement credit controls again.

20 August 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zandile Gumede sworn in as ANC MPL in KwaZulu-Natal- Former PP responds.

20 August 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Adv Thuli Madonsela- Former PP- Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KHOSA’S FAMILY RELIEVED AFTER MILITARY OMBUD SAYS SANDF LIABLE FOR HIS DEATH

20 August 2020 12:25 PM

Guests: KHOSA’S FAMILY RELIEVED AFTER MILITARY OMBUD SAYS SANDF LIABLE FOR HIS DEATH

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's up with the Facebook Avatars! Why is everybody doing it?

19 August 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Yavi Madurai- Social Media Expert and MD Black Box Theory

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joburg businessman shot dead while jogging

19 August 2020 12:54 PM

Guests: Leroy Sidambe Brother of Victor Sidambe

Captain Mavela Masondo- Police Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cash-in transit heists to soar

19 August 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Annelise Burgess 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where is our Deputy President and why is the public not being informed on why he cannot perform his duties?

19 August 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report

Local

PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982

Entertainment Lifestyle

We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN

Local

EWN Highlights

Africa reports 'hopeful' daily drop in coronavirus cases

20 August 2020 2:51 PM

CoCT confirms sacking of senior official accused of raping girl (13)

20 August 2020 2:26 PM

Nehawu to picket next week to highlight healthcare workers' COVID-19 plight

20 August 2020 2:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA