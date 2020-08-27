Zondo Commission: Witness remembers R2.5 million payment four years after it was made

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Buy now, pay later deals
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Lee Soobrathi - HOD: Case Management Office of the Credit Ombudsman
Today at 16:20
The impact of Covid-19 on small business
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Carl Wazen
Today at 17:20
Stereotyping in Advertising
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer of Grey Africa and an advertising expert
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: State Capture hears evidence on Gupta-owned ANN7 The commission is scheduled to hear evidence from the former household Manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Jaques Human, and the former S... 27 August 2020 10:24 AM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project. 26 August 2020 6:43 PM
View all Local
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting' Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members. 27 August 2020 12:54 PM
Mkhwebane to issue subpoenas to officials hindering COVID-19 investigation Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says investigators have been receiving pushback when seeking documents from officials. 27 August 2020 10:41 AM
View all Politics
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
View all Business
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:35 AM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85% The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries. 26 August 2020 10:13 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Zondo Commission: Witness remembers R2.5 million payment four years after it was made

Zondo Commission: Witness remembers R2.5 million payment four years after it was made

27 August 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Michael Appel - ENCA Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sport And Black Lives Matter- Why one takes precedence over the other

27 August 2020 1:09 PM

Guest: Theo Moyo, sports analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Report: Insight into the integrity of South Africa’s police

27 August 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher at the Institute for Safety Governance and Criminology

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning

27 August 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Mohamed M. Malick Fall UNICEF Regional Director, Eastern and Southern Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The BeyondCOVID initiative and survey results

27 August 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs

27 August 2020 12:42 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scopa members fuming after Eskom board cancels meeting via text message

27 August 2020 12:27 PM

Guest: Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eldorado Park

27 August 2020 12:21 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise

Brig Mathapelo Peters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lionel Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request: Where could he go next?

26 August 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Kurt Buckerfield - Football Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Automobile Association is against a push for setting a zero percent alcohol level for motorists. The association says amending laws will not deal with the problem.

26 August 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas

Lifestyle

Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police

Politics

'Lack of consequences makes it easier for looters to continue looting'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Universities SA they're ‘confident’ institutions ready to complete academic year

27 August 2020 12:29 PM

24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

27 August 2020 11:10 AM

Nzimande: 2020 academic year likely to be concluded early next year

27 August 2020 10:54 AM

