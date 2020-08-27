At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning

Guest: Mohamed M. Malick Fall UNICEF Regional Director, Eastern and Southern Africa
Guest: Theo Moyo, sports analystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher at the Institute for Safety Governance and CriminologyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID InitiativeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Appel - ENCA ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary CorespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA ChairpersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise
Brig Mathapelo Peters
Guest: Kurt Buckerfield - Football WriterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Layton Beard- AA SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST