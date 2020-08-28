Sports Wrap!

Today at 14:05 Friday Profile - Kuli Roberts The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Kuli Roberts - Radio/Tv Presenter at ...

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Musa The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Musa Sukwene - Musician at ...

Today at 15:16 EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi

Today at 15:45 Dischem Foundation Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Sherry Saltzman

Today at 15:49 Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Today at 15:52 Celebrating women with Rosie Motene Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA.

Today at 16:10 William Segodisho Update Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Today at 16:20 The Sim twins Update Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Loren, Mother of the twins

Today at 16:45 Change Rape Laws Campaign Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Chrispin Phiri

Today at 16:52 Women & Men Against Child Abuse Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Miranda Jordan

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

Today at 18:38 Friday File - Luxury pajamas... the new office wear with Woodstock Laundry and Bena Women The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry

