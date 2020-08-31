Tensions rise in ANC NEC meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Feature: #CoronaHope: Henley calls on Hidden Healthcare Heroes to apply for Scholarships
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dean Jon Foster-Pedley
Today at 15:50
What it takes to start a political party that lasts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Today at 16:20
John Khani pays tribute to Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 16:40
RDP houses in Clayville occupied by police and public servants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kedibone Diale, Gauteng COGTA chairperson
Today at 16:50
[Right Of Reply] City of Ekhuruleni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesiba Mpya
Today at 17:10
Top story of the day: ANC NEC outcomes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
'Ramaphosa seems to have come out stronger,' says Professor Somadoda Fikeni Tensions rise in African National Congress national executive committee meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption. 31 August 2020 1:35 PM
PA denies knowing about money given to Nomvula Mokonyane as alleged by Agrizzi Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane shares the details of Sandy Thomas's testimony at the Zondo Commission 31 August 2020 1:11 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
Zuma's attempt of a resurrection reminds us of his own transgressions - Nyanda MK National Council chairperson Siphiwe Nyanda and Frans Baleni reflect on the ANC NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 31 August 2020 11:36 AM
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
View all Politics
'The world is full of opportunities' and buying a franchise may be your answer Aki Anastasiou leads a panel of experts to unpack why now is a great time to invest in a franchising business. 31 August 2020 10:37 AM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
View all Sport
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Tensions rise in ANC NEC meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption

Tensions rise in ANC NEC meeting as Ramaphosa stands against corruption

31 August 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Jürgen Schadeberg, Whose Photos Chronicled Apartheid, Dies at 89

31 August 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Hazel Friedman is a TV Producer, investigative journalist, arts writer and author.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters

31 August 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Mpho Matheolane, Freelance Arts Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa in major power play as AGM hangs in the balance

31 August 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Stuart Hess- Sport Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS confirm another body found in sugarcane fields of Umthwalume

31 August 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nehawu leadership about to brief the media on their ongoing strike, as well as their planned national day of action

31 August 2020 12:46 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Health’s deadly R500m PPE rip-off

31 August 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State Capture: The Commission hears BOSASA related evidence from the Personal Assistant to the former Minister, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Ms Sandy Thomas

31 August 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TWO POLICE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THE ELDORADO PARK INCIDENT TO APPEAR IN COURT

31 August 2020 12:19 PM

Guests: Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!

28 August 2020 1:14 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Ramaphosa seems to have come out stronger,' says Professor Somadoda Fikeni

Local

'We should have given Aki Anastassiou a better send-off'

Local

'They shouldn’t have given the sister a platform to speak about makoti on stage'

Local

EWN Highlights

Nehawu: Preparations for national day of action at an advanced stage

31 August 2020 3:21 PM

LIVE BLOG: ANC NEC briefing - Will party finally take hard line on corruption?

31 August 2020 3:20 PM

State Capture: Mokonyane’s PA corroborates her Bosasa food parcels testimony

31 August 2020 2:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA