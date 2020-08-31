Chadwick Boseman and why representation matters

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 15:40
Feature: #CoronaHope: Henley calls on Hidden Healthcare Heroes to apply for Scholarships
Guests
Dean Jon Foster-Pedley
125
Today at 15:50
What it takes to start a political party that lasts
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Today at 16:20
John Khani pays tribute to Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 16:40
RDP houses in Clayville occupied by police and public servants
Guests
Kedibone Diale, Gauteng COGTA chairperson
Today at 16:50
[Right Of Reply] City of Ekhuruleni
Guests
Lesiba Mpya
Today at 17:10
Top story of the day: ANC NEC outcomes
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 18:08
ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:49
Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch
Today at 19:08
Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy
Guests
Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - With forensic scientist David Klatzow
Guests
Dr David Klatzow - Forensic Scientist at ...
