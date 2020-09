The Constitutional Court is hearing from the Centre for Child Law - which argues a father should have the right to register the birth of his child.

Today at 16:10 Single fathers want rights to register child births Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law

Today at 17:10 Explainer: What it means for power generation units to be down Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Rhulani Mathebula, Eskom Head of Generation,

Today at 17:20 Challenges for road runners Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Graham Block, Chairman of Runzone

Today at 18:15 COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp drops in M&A deal value and volume in Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles Douglas - co-head of M&A at Bowmans

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 Old Mutual interim financial results are severely affected by Covid-19 and the group prepares itself worsening mortality claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual

Today at 18:50 Unique recycling business ‘Packa-Ching’ has seen community residents making an income by selling their recyclable packaging The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mandy Naudé - CEO at The Polyolefin Responsibility Organisation (Polyco)

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...

