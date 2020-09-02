John Moodey resigns from the Democratic Alliance.

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Gauteng leader John Moodey quits DA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refiloe Ntseke
Today at 16:20
Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa reacts to Covid-19 relief package for arts and culture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr. Ayanda Roda, CCIFSA: General Secretary.
Today at 17:20
Prosecuting corruption cases and preventing State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr
Today at 18:09
Auditor General audit into COVID-19 relief funds find major flaws and corruption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
E-commerce spike leads to major investment in warehouse space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Estelle Meiring - Director at Paragon Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Dow Jones index
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How a four month battle with RCS was resolved
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Bongiwe Kunene's life in banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this' EWN reporter Gaye Davis says Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has placed commissioner Teboho Maruping on precautionary suspension. 2 September 2020 4:22 PM
Eskom to move to Stage 4 load shedding until 10pm The power utility says this is because of 'exceptionally high demand. 2 September 2020 2:35 PM
Listeners debate whether teachers with comorbidities should retire earlier The Department of Basic Education is reported to be struggling to employ substitute teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane' John Moodey held an explosive press conference announcing his resignation from the official opposition. 2 September 2020 1:16 PM
'Ramaphosa has to rescue the image that he is actually in charge of the ANC' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni weighs in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's national executive committee briefing. 1 September 2020 1:27 PM
'ANC members accused of corruption need to step aside until they are cleared' Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte reflects on the party's NEC meeting that took place over the weekend. 1 September 2020 11:07 AM
Absa commits to growing African trade with award-winning online platform Absa commits to growing African trade with its award-winning online platform, writes Patricia Holburn. 2 September 2020 12:07 PM
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé. 1 September 2020 8:42 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Leopard takes leisurely walk past breakfast area at Safari lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Waste reclaimers crashing into each other in traffic goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2020 8:40 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 87% The number of national recoveries so far is 549,993, which translates to a recovery rate of 87%. Gauteng has 183,789 recoveries. 1 September 2020 10:12 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
John Moodey resigns from the Democratic Alliance.

John Moodey resigns from the Democratic Alliance.

2 September 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Mike Moriarty- Democratic Alliance Chief Whip in Gauteng Provincial Legislature


UberEats motorcycles will now deliver your parcel of up to 15kg nearby – fast

2 September 2020 1:10 PM

Guest: Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa

SA now has an official government Covid-19 tracing app – here’s how it works

2 September 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Gaurang Tanna, Covid Alert Lead from National Health Department

30 Proteas - men and women - express concern over CSA's governance crisis

2 September 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Stuart Hess | Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers

Evidence related to Bosasa and Vrede Dairy Farm to be heard at State Capture Inquiry

2 September 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Third officer arrested in connection with the murder of Nathaniel Julies.

2 September 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson

POLICE MINISTER VISITS KZN FARM MURDER SITE: A prominent KwaZulu-Natal farmer and his wife were brutally killed on their farm in Normandien on Saturday night

2 September 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

AUDITOR-GENERAL OF SOUTH AFRICA TO BRIEF THE MEDIA ON THE COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS AUDIT.

2 September 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Analysis: John Moodey becomes the fourth person to leave the Democratic Alliance- is The party crumbling?

2 September 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka- Political Analyst

John Moodey has announced tearfully that he is resigning from the Democratic Alliance.

2 September 2020 12:21 PM

Guest: John Moodey 

'UIF officials' suspension quite a development because we are not used to this'

Local

'Clear indication from DA leadership to purge those who supported Maimane'

Politics

Eskom to move to Stage 4 load shedding until 10pm

Local

Accountants had no say in how funds were deviated for Estina, Zondo hears

2 September 2020 3:47 PM

2 September 2020 3:47 PM

Maile: GP municipalities lost more than R8.6m in revenue collection in 4 months

2 September 2020 3:34 PM

2 September 2020 3:34 PM

Police 'following right direction' in KZN farm couple murder probe, says Cele

2 September 2020 3:32 PM

2 September 2020 3:32 PM

