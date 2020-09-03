Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
EWN: DD Mabuza answer questions in Parly
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
Helping dropouts find their way
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign.
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Promises Promises: What is going on with the Steinhoff case?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rob Rose - Editor at Financial Mail
Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi
Today at 17:20
Is it finally time for justice for apartheid economic crime?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thabitha Paine, Legal Researcher at Open Secrets
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Short term insurer Santam's finances reeling from the effects of hard lockdown claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Truworths results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths
Today at 18:50
EY is offering free MBAs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ashwin Goolab - Consulting Partner at EY Africa, India & Middle East
Today at 19:08
Comair will hopefully begin flying again in December
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Nehawu members gather at Union Buildings for national day of action Members are planning to hand over a memorandum to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 3 September 2020 1:10 PM
'There is no faith in government hence entrepreneurs subscribe to corruption' Callers debate the auditor-general's findings that illegal payments were made during the distribution of the TERs fund. 3 September 2020 11:16 AM
Stage 4 loadshedding today and power cuts to last for rest of week, says Eskom The power utility says load shedding will begin at 8 am and is expected to last until 10 pm. 3 September 2020 6:51 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information Legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the public protector wanting to have access to subpoena tax records from the revenue. 3 September 2020 1:41 PM
It is tough to keep up with what Nomvula Mokonyane's version is - Michael Appel The eNCA reporter wonders why has she come to clarify now only after evidence of the owner of the guesthouse Hendrik Coetzee. 3 September 2020 1:39 PM
DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni Political analyst reflects on the resignation of John Moodey and what that means for the party. 3 September 2020 7:28 AM
View all Politics
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index 2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in. 2 September 2020 7:33 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount. 2 September 2020 7:12 PM
View all Business
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event. 3 September 2020 3:25 PM
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement. 3 September 2020 11:56 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
This is a very strong statement cricket players have put out - Stuart Hess Thirty contracted cricket players have written a letter expressing their concerns over Cricket South Africa's governance crisis. 2 September 2020 1:31 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] David Blain flying using only helium balloons goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Bear charging towards hikers at Glacier National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 September 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH] Plane drops red retardant over nearly burning house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 553,456 as COVID-19 cases breach 630,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 630,595. There were 2,336 new infections. Gauteng has 211,157 cases to date. 2 September 2020 9:42 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail

Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail

3 September 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round

3 September 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter

Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations

3 September 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa

Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court

3 September 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

EWN reporters monitor the NEHAWU protest action from the ground.

3 September 2020 12:48 PM

Guests: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News 

Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt

3 September 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane back at Zondo commission

3 September 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Michael Appel

Nehawu members to meet at Union Buildings as day of action set to go ahead

3 September 2020 12:18 PM

Guest: Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson

UberEats motorcycles will now deliver your parcel of up to 15kg nearby – fast

2 September 2020 1:10 PM

Guest: Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa

SA now has an official government Covid-19 tracing app – here’s how it works

2 September 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Gaurang Tanna, Covid Alert Lead from National Health Department

Trending

It is tough to keep up with what Nomvula Mokonyane's version is - Michael Appel

Politics

Mkhwebane and Sars go head-to-head over Zuma's tax information

Politics

DA praises its leaders, then denigrates them when they leave - Somadoda Fikeni

Politics

EWN Highlights

Africa CDC urges all nations to join WHO's COVAX vaccine initiative

3 September 2020 3:23 PM

Didn’t mean to mislead, Mokonyane says as she clarifies Bosasa bday bash payment

3 September 2020 3:07 PM

Nehawu day of action: Presidency, Health Deputy Minister to receive memorandum

3 September 2020 2:51 PM

