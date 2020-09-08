CLICKS wins interim interdict against the EFF- which blocks it from “intimidating and threatening” Clicks employees, Clicks customers and “inciting violence against the ordinary commercial operations”

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 14:35
The Series - The Future of Work - Communication technologies
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Graeme Codrington
Guests
Dr Graeme Codrington
125
Today at 15:40
Understanding Grief in the Age of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alida Herbst, director of the School of Psychosocial Health at the NWU and a social worker
Guests
Prof Alida Herbst, director of the School of Psychosocial Health at the NWU and a social worker
125
Today at 15:50
This agreement could be South Africa’s answer for an affordable Covid-19 vaccine. But there’s a catch
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim, legal journalist with Groundup
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim, legal journalist with Groundup
125
Today at 16:40
Lions are less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director, Botswana Predator Conservation
Guests
Dr J Weldon McNutt, Director, Botswana Predator Conservation
125
Today at 16:50
Gauteng schools built wetlands stand vacant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mpho Modise, Chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development
Guests
Mpho Modise, Chairperson of the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development
125
Today at 17:10
Has Level 2 made people think that we are no longer in a pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
125
Today at 17:20
Beitbridge Fence Saga: Who has oversight on the project?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
125
Today at 18:09
SA's GDP tanked by an annualised 51% in second quarter ( with almost all sectors down)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank
Guests
Isaac Matshego - Economist at Nedbank
125
Today at 18:14
Shoprite releases results saying the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions impacting the group to varying degrees
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
Aspen sells thrombosis drug and the market approves
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up