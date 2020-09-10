President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with Sanef

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Llewellin Jegels - Chess AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shabir Madhi- Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Silungile Mlambo, Chief marketing officer at the SANBSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stuart Hess- Cricket Writer for The StarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Doug Ryder - Team Principal of NTT ProCyclingLISTEN TO PODCAST