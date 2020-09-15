Public hospitals take breather as COVID-19 infections slow but ready for surge

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - The Future of Work - Transportation of the future
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Graeme Codrington
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Kingsley Holgate and the New Defender hit the road again
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kingsley Holgate
Today at 15:10
EWN:ANC KZN briefs media ON two-day Provincial Executive Committee meeting outcome
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:16
EWN: Eskom back in the spotlight at state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:40
City of Tshwane urges citizens to refrain from emptying their bins illegally
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of Tshwane
Today at 16:10
Government officials to enrol in compulsory Ethics course
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
What makes a good school?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yandiswa Xhakaza, CEO of Nal'ibali
Today at 16:40
[Listener complains about credit profile being affected due to identity theft]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Lewis. I’m an associate attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Today at 16:50
Water outages cause panic in Nelson Mandela Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Mongameli Bobani
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Latest Local
New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog Department of human settlement to implement a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand. 15 September 2020 11:56 AM
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly. 14 September 2020 5:37 PM
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe' The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false. 14 September 2020 3:15 PM
New Ministerial Advisory Committee will focus on COVID-19 vaccine procurement MAC chair professor Barry Schoub reflects on the new task team appointed in the fight against the virus. 15 September 2020 1:01 PM
'Ethics course to urge public officials to realise that they serve society' National School of Government principal Busani Ngcaweni reflects on the department compelling officials to enroll in the school. 15 September 2020 7:21 AM
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 579,289 as COVID-19 cases surpass 650,000 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 650,749. There were 10,136 tests conducted and 956 new infections. 15 September 2020 6:34 AM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:31 AM
Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:30 AM
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Public hospitals take breather as COVID-19 infections slow but ready for surge

Public hospitals take breather as COVID-19 infections slow but ready for surge

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Guest - Mia Lindeque - EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

South Africa’s driving demerit system faces delays – and a new court challenge.

15 September 2020 1:42 PM

Guest - Advocate Stefanie Fick, Outa’s director of the Accountability Division 

Game-changing Xolobeni judgment orders applications for mining licences to be made public

15 September 2020 1:37 PM

Guest - Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney 

Mbali Ntuli pens down a scathing letter: Insiders and Outsiders: The politicisation of our DA disciplinary processes

15 September 2020 1:31 PM

Guest - Mbali Ntuli - Member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature

Public protector to probe the use of SANDF aircraft by ANC officials

15 September 2020 1:27 PM

Guest - Oupa Segalwe- Public Protectors Spokesperson 

The Ministerial Advisory Committee has been reconfigured - The new MAC will take into account the need for the inclusion of social and be- havioural scientists amongst other factors.

15 September 2020 12:57 PM

Guest - Professor Barry Schoub - The Committee Chair, Expert in  vaccinology and virology

Eskom whistleblower Suzanne Daniels testifies at Zondo commission

15 September 2020 12:52 PM

Guest - Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter 

SASCOC to set up task team to investigate Cricket South Africa

14 September 2020 1:50 PM

Guest - Ravi Govender - SASCOC Acting CEO 

Hlophe responds to assassination allegations – calls for inquiry, accuses Mogoeng of bias, says whistleblower ‘a snitch’

14 September 2020 1:45 PM

Guest - Barnabas Xulu, legal representative for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe 

PRESIDENT GIVES DEFENCE MINISTER DEADLINE TO EXPLAIN ANC USE OF SANDF PLANE

14 September 2020 1:31 PM

Guest - Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter |

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Ethics course to urge public officials to realise that they serve society'

Politics

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

Business Opinion Lifestyle

New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog

Local

New Ministerial Advisory Committee will focus on COVID-19 vaccine procurement

Politics

Iran warns US against 'strategic mistake' after Trump threat

15 September 2020 12:57 PM

Daniels grilled on Eskom board move to halt advertising with certain newspapers

15 September 2020 12:55 PM

Suspected mastermind behind Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping enters plea deal

15 September 2020 11:45 AM

