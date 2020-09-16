BREAKING | Ramaphosa to announce limited international travel, Level 1 - sources

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
DOVE Courage is Beautiful Feature
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Langa Mngoma - WITS Medical Registrar in psychiatry
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Xhopera
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bongiwe Khanyisa Lusizi (AKA Mthwakazi Chosi)
Today at 15:40
Joint effort keeps agricultural sector thriving during pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 16:50
[financial wellness ]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 18:48
Aviation industry waits for an announcement from the Presidency on when SA borders will open for international travel and commercial flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wouter Vermeulen - General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - An inconvenient truth about plastic recycling - it does not work
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
PLAY CLIP....... - SKYPE: Remember the "Drive a new car for R699 a month" fiasco? Here is a new related product...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'My wife is divorcing me because of a stupid mistake,' bemoans a caller Listeners share traumatic events and mistakes they have experienced in their lives and how they have healed from the past. 16 September 2020 11:46 AM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices. 15 September 2020 5:33 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 11:34 AM
Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public? Independent energy advisor Ted Blom and spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on how the utility cuts power supply. 16 September 2020 7:53 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5% The number of national recoveries is 583,126, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.5%. Gauteng has 191,668 recoveries. 15 September 2020 10:25 PM
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little' Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies. 15 September 2020 1:57 PM
I've never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA's spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Guy cutting tree wrong way and cussing himself for it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:31 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
It's slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
BREAKING | Ramaphosa to announce limited international travel, Level 1 - sources

BREAKING | Ramaphosa to announce limited international travel, Level 1 - sources

16 September 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter - Political editor News24


Update: Funeral Parlors continue with 3 day strike. - Today they protest at Home Affairs

16 September 2020 1:20 PM

Guest: Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president 

Political Analyst weighs in on ANC controversies around Zim Plane and Masuku and Diko Report

16 September 2020 1:14 PM

Guest: Prof Lesiba Teffo Political analyst /Research director at Democracy & Governance Programme at UNISA 

Tourism body: it s ' time to open borders,

16 September 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO 

South Africa's driving demerit system faces delays – and a new court challenge.

15 September 2020 1:42 PM

Guest - Advocate Stefanie Fick, Outa's director of the Accountability Division 

Game-changing Xolobeni judgment orders applications for mining licences to be made public

15 September 2020 1:37 PM

Guest - Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney 

Mbali Ntuli pens down a scathing letter: Insiders and Outsiders: The politicisation of our DA disciplinary processes

15 September 2020 1:31 PM

Guest - Mbali Ntuli - Member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature

Public protector to probe the use of SANDF aircraft by ANC officials

15 September 2020 1:27 PM

Guest - Oupa Segalwe- Public Protectors Spokesperson 

Public

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Guest - Mia Lindeque - EWN Reporter 

The Ministerial Advisory Committee has been reconfigured - The new MAC will take into account the need for the inclusion of social and be- havioural scientists amongst other factors.

15 September 2020 12:57 PM

Guest - Professor Barry Schoub - The Committee Chair, Expert in  vaccinology and virology

