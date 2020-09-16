Somizi accused of stealing television show idea- Entertainment journalist keeps us informed on what happened

Guest: Khotso Rams - Television host & Entertainment Insider
Guest: Mia LindequeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest Steven Gruzd Head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SAIIALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ismail Mahomed, director of the Centre for Creative ArtsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international lawLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA presidentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Lesiba Teffo Political analyst /Research director at Democracy & Governance Programme at UNISALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Qaanitah Hunter - Political editor News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest - Advocate Stefanie Fick, Outa’s director of the Accountability DivisionLISTEN TO PODCAST