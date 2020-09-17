Exclusive: 'I want to inspire children of colour' - Stephanie Travers, the first black woman on an F1 podium.

Guest: Stephanie Travers - Fluid Engineer with the Mercedes F1 team
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer LadumaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Onyi Nwaneri CEO of Afrika Tikkun ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Caryn Dolley, Researcher and crime writerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dewa Mavhinga - Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights WatchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shaheda Omar- director at the Teddy Bear ClinicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Kgosi Letlape - HPCSA ChaipersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Azarrah Karrim - News24 JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - SACCA PresidentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ray Mahlaka - Daily Maverick JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST