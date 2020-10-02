AsbestosArrests: Free State Housing HOD, Ousted Mangaung Mayor, Molly Mlamleli, Frmr Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi among 7 suspects appearing in court

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
What support is given to a lotto jackpot winner? Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba Busisiwe Msizi says Ithuba has realised that trauma counselling is needed for their winners. 2 October 2020 5:40 PM
If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest Bonang Mohale describes himself as a person who takes defeat graciously. 2 October 2020 4:35 PM
The focus is on how many times Frolick has been to Bosasa headquarters - report The ANC legislator testifies against damning allegations made against him by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi. 2 October 2020 2:36 PM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested? Although Smith handed himself over to the Hawks for corruption, many people are wondering when elite politicians will go to jail. 1 October 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] GBV most dehumanising form of bias against women - Mlambo-Ngcuka Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says education is the silver bullet when it comes to addressing women issues. 1 October 2020 7:47 AM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track 'We've seen it with Covid - you need to be agile.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Capitec Bank CEO, Gerrie Fourie. 30 September 2020 8:02 PM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume. 29 September 2020 5:23 PM
Bank fees are too high. It’s unfair! – Bettr (new app-powered 'bank') "We aim to do banking differently," says Bettr cofounder Tobie van Zyl. "The traditional banking model is going to evaporate." 29 September 2020 11:11 AM
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
Move to Egyptian club Al Ahly makes Mosimane a groundbreaker - Mark Gleeson Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has praised the coach on the success he has brought to the club. 30 September 2020 4:16 PM
New football season to start on 17 October - PSL The DStv Premiership will start on 24 October and will not be played in the bio bubble. 30 September 2020 11:47 AM
'We are creatives, I don't call us musicians,' says The Parlotones lead singer Kahn Morbee tells #702Unplugged the medium is musical instruments but at the core of what they're most in love with is creating. 3 October 2020 2:53 PM
702 hits the right note over weekends Herman Mashaba gives us a glimpse into his life and musical influences in tomorrow's debut feature called 'Soundtracks of My Life'... 2 October 2020 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Boy saving grandmother from bull attack goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 October 2020 8:33 AM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
#AsbestosArrests: Free State Housing HOD, Ousted Mangaung Mayor, Molly Mlamleli, Frmr Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi among 7 suspects appearing in court

#AsbestosArrests: Free State Housing HOD, Ousted Mangaung Mayor, Molly Mlamleli, Frmr Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi among 7 suspects appearing in court

2 October 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson


The nominees for the African Social Star of 2020 category at the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards have been announced.

2 October 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially

Sports Wrap!

2 October 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Covid19 denialist Trump Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

2 October 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Francis Kornegay, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue

Bosasa in the spotlight at state capture inquiry

2 October 2020 12:48 PM

Guest: Mike Appel- eNCA Reporter

Update on COVID-19 travel regulations - Government is releasing an update on COVID-19 travel regulations.

2 October 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Does the NPA have enough capacity to deal with all the arrests made- from the investigations to the convictions.

2 October 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now

Hawks arrest senior KZN official, 3 others over R20m tender corruption

2 October 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

#AsbestosArrests- EWN reporter takes us through todays court proceedings

2 October 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Anton Harber, the veteran South African journalist, editor and journalism professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, has a new book out. So, For the Record: Behind the Headlines in an Era of State Capture

1 October 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Anton Harber, broadcast journalism expert

If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale

Local

Firefighters, 702 listeners help rebuild family's burnt-down house

Local

There are lessons to be drawn as ANC pays for SANDF jet lift - Pule Mabe

Local

Man shot dead, 7 wounded in Hanover Park shooting

4 October 2020 12:30 PM

3 men arrested in Gugulethu for alleged kidnap of 2 Chinese nationals

4 October 2020 11:35 AM

Cosatu in KZN urges Zandile Gumede to appear before ANC integrity commission

4 October 2020 10:33 AM

