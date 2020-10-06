JUST IN | More woes for Edwin Sodi as AFU seizes luxury cars, including Ferrari and Bentley

Best of 702
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Monitoring for a second wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Here's where you can go and how
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
John Friel - Chief Integration Officer at Travelstart
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: De Lille's back against the wall
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Bishop Lavis community want no bail for Kinnear's alleged killer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Graham Lindhorst
Today at 07:38
Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Caroline Peters - Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Mitigating informal settlement fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Francois Petousis - Head of Product at Lumkani
Edward Bosch - CoCT Fire and Rescue spokesperson
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Today with Kieno Kammies
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
