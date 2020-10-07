OPERATIONS GRIND TO A HALT AS UNIONS AROUND SA STRIKE

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Dating
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Justin Cohen - Leading Authority on Human Potential and author
Mapaseka Mokwele - Relationship Coach
125
Today at 15:10
EWN:National strike ends in parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: National strike ends at the Union Buildings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 15:40
Tshwane residents without water
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 15:50
VBS CFO sentenced to 7 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:10
Minister of Justice condemns Senekal- farmer's behavior
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:20
The makings of an amazing teacher
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:40
Batohi says budget cuts would impact NPA progress
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 18:09
Former VBS CFO pleads guilty and plans to help the state with investigations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:40
FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:42
An update on the new yet to be named airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
