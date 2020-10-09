Health MEC's SIU report

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - Does Offal have nutritional value ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mpho Tshukudu - Dietitian & Author at Eat Ting
Today at 13:35
Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Spring time road trip through Limpopo
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Koleka Putuma
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Koleka Putuma - Poet And Theatre Playwrighter at ...
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Craig Lucas
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Craig Lucas
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury confection business Ma Mère
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lexi Bird - Founder at Ma Mere
Latest Local
'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA National senior inspector and acting manager of liaison unit Vonny Strachan gives her take on COVID-19 and its effects on animals. 9 October 2020 11:47 AM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park. 8 October 2020 5:06 PM
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission. 9 October 2020 12:51 PM
'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution. 9 October 2020 12:48 PM
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum. 9 October 2020 8:06 AM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:37 AM
Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:36 AM
Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:22 AM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Health MEC's SIU report

Health MEC's SIU report

9 October 2020 12:39 PM

Guest: Paul O' Sullivan 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

SAWS introduces new impact-based severe weather warning system

9 October 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Penny Heyns

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAWS introduces new impact-based severe weather warning system

9 October 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Webester - Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BREAKING: The Western Cape High Court has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s urgent bid to halt the Parliamentary process that could see her impeached, paving the way for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office to hold office to proceed.

9 October 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA has confirmed that some of their temporary social grants will be extended beyond October, with the R350 payment 'under review'.

9 October 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi -Spokesperson SASSA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier David Makhura announces Health MEC's SIU report outcome

9 October 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

APPLICATION FOR ORDER AUTHORISING THE SECRETARY OF STATE CAPTURE COMMISSION TO ISSUE A SUMMONS FOR FORMER PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA ZONDO

9 October 2020 12:17 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Tshilidzi sits down with us to discusss his new book.

8 October 2020 1:14 PM

Guest: Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate reaction.

8 October 2020 1:12 PM

Guest: Alethea Bonello, Director of Programs for the African American Center for Global Politics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sport 24 News has uncovered the name of “Service Provider X”, who was implicated in the Fundudzi Summary Report.

8 October 2020 1:10 PM

Guest: Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA

'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office

Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry

Wethu Ngubo hopes to prove the power of plants in a nearly 90km race

9 October 2020 12:01 PM

Mkhwebane loses court bid to halt Parly proceedings to impeach her

9 October 2020 11:51 AM

UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

9 October 2020 11:17 AM

