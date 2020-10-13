South Africa’s acting ambassador to Sudan accused in assassination and murder plot

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
New South Wales continues to roll out more cameras to spot use of mobile phones by drivers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: kit out your ride and start wandering
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kurt Brunner - from 4X4 Megaworld
Today at 06:55
Repeat offenders create false crime picture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Betzi Pierce - Nicro Operations Director
Today at 07:07
New-look land expropriation bill explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Elmien du Plessis
Today at 07:20
Private school learners warned to stop partying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Karen van Kets
Today at 07:38
The tragic case of little Diego Booysen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : What became of social cohesion?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 11:05
How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion City of Joburg transport department director of planning Daisy Dwango says taxi operators are more likely to warm up to the idea. 13 October 2020 5:09 PM
View all Local
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings The two allegedly assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018. 13 October 2020 4:37 PM
Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence. 13 October 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
[VIDEO] Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] 5-year-old throws toys at intruders during home invasion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
South Africa’s acting ambassador to Sudan accused in assassination and murder plot

South Africa’s acting ambassador to Sudan accused in assassination and murder plot

13 October 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius- Foreign affairs journalist.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

CSA's follow up meeting with the parliamentary portfolio committee.

13 October 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Stuart Hess- Cricket Writer for The Star

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New rules proposed for ‘junk food’ and alcohol in South Africa

13 October 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Nomvuyiso Batyi, the acting DG of the department of communications & digital technologies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ministerial briefing and discussion on it, will focus on Members of Executive Councils’ provincial plans to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on provincial economies and labour, especially on employment creation.

13 October 2020 12:51 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Civil society calls for Covid-19 special grants to be extended – demands meeting with.

13 October 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Adv Thuli Madonsela- Former PP- Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Limited progress in South Africa’s enforcement of international anti-bribery legislation, says CW.

13 October 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Karam Singh, Corruption Watch's head of legal and investigations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture hears Eskom-related evidence from former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane.

13 October 2020 12:30 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State has denied bail to 51-year-old Andre Pienaar who's facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence.

13 October 2020 12:27 PM

Guests: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Chris van Beljon - Farmer North West

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trial for Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to the 28th and 29th of October.

13 October 2020 12:25 PM

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap! Khompela joins Sundowns!

12 October 2020 1:12 PM

Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

Local

Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

Politics Local

SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot

Local

EWN Highlights

South Africa breaches 18,000 COVID-19 death toll

14 October 2020 5:46 AM

Lotto PowerBall results: Tuesday, 13 October 2020

14 October 2020 5:41 AM

Jacinda Ardern set to win in New Zealand's 'COVID election'

14 October 2020 5:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA