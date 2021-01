FS ANC members to march to Luthuli: Members of the ANC in the Free State together with victims of the failed asbestos, Estina dairy and the R1 billion housing projects will deliver a memorandum of demands to the officials of the ANC and the National

Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 09:40 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 09:50 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 10:05 Tiger Woods documentary discussion The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 10:08 International news from Deutsche Welle in Berlin with Clifford Coonan Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Clifford Coonan

Today at 11:05 The future now with dr Roze Phillips-The slotmachine in your pocket - the addictive nature of Tech Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Roze

Today at 11:05 Relationships focus- marital contracts The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Shando Theron

Today at 12:10 LRC withdraws discrimination case against SANDF in Equality Court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Amy-Leigh Payne

Today at 12:15 China Using Anal Swabs for COVID Testing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

Today at 12:23 Covid-19, Nordic trust and collective denial: Sweden and Norway compared The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:52 New malaria mosquito is emerging in African cities? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 18:13 Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

