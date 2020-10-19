State capture inquiry not confined to those implicated by witnesses, say experts- Zondo within his 'right to probe Malema and Floyd'

Guest: Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist
Guest: Elizabeth Webester - Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction
Guest: William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Guest: Hubert Mathanzima Mweli - Basic Education Director General
Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Guest: Lwazi Manzi - Health Ministry Spokesperson
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guest: Mxolisi Dukwana - Former Free State Economic Development MEC
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter