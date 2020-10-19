State Capture: Former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi and Siyabonga Mahlangu, a former adviser to Malusi Gigaba, are expected to take the stand.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
POPI Act- what are your rights?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Giles
Today at 11:05
Reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Asanda Gcoyi, CEO of the Vapour Products Association of SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Gen-Z interest in cars has tripled since lockdown CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says the interest behind the youngsters wanting their own cars is because of the pandemic. 19 October 2020 5:05 PM
'Why did Transnet decide to reinstate Gama and pay for his legal costs?' Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony. 19 October 2020 4:23 PM
National Press Freedom Day: South Africa gets the thumbs up Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird says if you consider where we come from there is a lot we should very positive about. 19 October 2020 1:20 PM
Niehaus and Mbabula feud 'gives us a glimpse of the push and pull within ANC' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia says this is a sign of constant conflict and Mbulala thinks that some people are stuck in Nasrec. 16 October 2020 1:11 PM
The rot at Eskom: 10%+ of staff failed to declare financial interests says SIU The investigating unit is uncovering the scale of corruption at Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 15 October 2020 8:24 PM
The good, the bad and the unrealistic from president's economic recovery plan Some positives in Ramaphosa's address, but he didn't tackle govt's policy paralysis - analyst Dr Iraj Abedian on The Money Show. 15 October 2020 6:52 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000 'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi. 15 October 2020 7:15 PM
What can we expect from Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan? Pundits reflect on their expectations from the president's speech this afternoon. 15 October 2020 1:01 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Cop saving suicidal man from jumping off building goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2020 8:08 AM
Lockdown was a plus for most artists but a problem financially - Arno Carstens The singer-songwriter and artist Arno Carstens says they are busy with a label and taste for a gin. 16 October 2020 3:07 PM
[WATCH] Nasi iStocko, #JohnVuliGate challenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 October 2020 8:32 AM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it? Advocate Thuli Madonsela has set a cat among the pigeons with her idea. Richard Calland (UCT Public Law) is not impressed. 19 October 2020 7:03 PM
'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination' A one-way bet against SA Inc seems alluring, even rational. It's not. Bruce Whitfield interviews RECM Chairperson Piet Viljoen. 19 October 2020 6:31 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
State Capture: Former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi and Siyabonga Mahlangu, a former adviser to Malusi Gigaba, are expected to take the stand.

State Capture: Former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi and Siyabonga Mahlangu, a former adviser to Malusi Gigaba, are expected to take the stand.

19 October 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter


Sports Wrap!

19 October 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Heatwave to hit some parts of SA

19 October 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Webester - Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction

National Press Freedom Day

19 October 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Basic Education DG embarks on a school monitoring programme in the Gauteng Province ahead of matric Exams in 16 Days.

19 October 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Hubert Mathanzima Mweli - Basic Education Director General

OVER 100 LIFE ESIDIMENI VICTIMS STILL WAITING TO BE COMPENSATED

19 October 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife test positive for COVID-19

19 October 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Lwazi Manzi - Health Ministry Spokesperson

State capture inquiry not confined to those implicated by witnesses, say experts- Zondo within his 'right to probe Malema and Floyd'

19 October 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC

FS ANC members to march to Luthuli: Members of the ANC in the Free State together with victims of the failed asbestos, Estina dairy and the R1 billion housing projects will deliver a memorandum of demands to the officials of the ANC and the National Work

19 October 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Mxolisi Dukwana - Former Free State Economic Development MEC

Senekal unrest: High court grants André Pienaar bail

19 October 2020 12:15 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

Business Politics

Amnesty for State Capture: 'It’s an inherently bad idea' Or, is it?

Business Opinion Politics

'South Africa remains an attractive investment destination'

Business Opinion

Enforce quarantine to crush pandemic, says WHO

19 October 2020 8:50 PM

Four pupils among those detained after French teacher beheading

19 October 2020 8:10 PM

Sapu describes murder of Limpopo senior officer as 'heart-breaking'

19 October 2020 8:00 PM

