FOUR FORMER STATE OFFICIALS TO APPEAR IN COURT FOR R1.2 BILLON TENDER CORRUPTION

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Does working from home without the protection of a secure corporate network make you more vulnerable to cyber crime?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Andile Mange - Director Enforcement at National Consumer Commission
Jessica Coetzee - Victim of Eurobride
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
Today at 15:10
EWN: GP officials in R1.2 Billion tender fraud get bail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Senekal split bail decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
EWN: ANC GP on Masuku and Diko fate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:50
Francis becomes first pope to endorse same-sex civil unions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
Today at 16:20
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Delays in DNA testing adversly impacts criminal cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lobo Das Neves, International law enforcement expert
Today at 18:16
Clicks financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Husband among five suspects in murder of two businesswomen in Polokwane - Police The women were killed in a hail of bullets outside a warehouse at Magnavia, Polokwane on 10 October 2020. 22 October 2020 1:35 PM
'I did not have the knack for learning, my grandma inspired me,' says Proverb Musician, Idols SA host and author bares all about his upbringing, career as well as 'The book of Proverb' on #Hangingout with Cl... 22 October 2020 12:04 PM
Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer Agrizzi, who is due to go on trial for corruption, was rushed to hospital following a decision by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court... 22 October 2020 11:07 AM
View all Local
Four top Gauteng officials arrested for R1.2 billion tender irregularities Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says the suspects are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on Thursday. 22 October 2020 12:44 PM
Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder Renowned music producer says if he believed his son killed the late football star, he would have handed him over himself. 22 October 2020 7:18 AM
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS. 21 October 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Bye-bye TaB: Coca-Cola to can its original diet drink after nearly 60 years TaB may qualify as a "heritage brand" but nobody drinks the stuff anyway! - Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Andy Rice. 21 October 2020 7:29 PM
Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making The future of agriculture may draw more from its past than the present 21 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action. 16 October 2020 1:58 PM
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
View all Sport
To see how generous her blind date was, woman brought 23 family members to date Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] buckabuddy account opened to help aspirant drummer get new drum set Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] Pet cat turns on tap and blocks plughole and floods house Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Funding state-owned enterprises - when taxpayers have nothing left to give Bruce Whitfield interviews Olga Constantatos (Futuregrowth) about the future of SOEs and their funding structures. 19 October 2020 7:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
FOUR FORMER STATE OFFICIALS TO APPEAR IN COURT FOR R1.2 BILLON TENDER CORRUPTION

FOUR FORMER STATE OFFICIALS TO APPEAR IN COURT FOR R1.2 BILLON TENDER CORRUPTION

22 October 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Constitutional lawyer, Lwando Xaso sits down with us to speak about her latest book: Made in South Africa- A Black Woman's stories of rage, resistance and progress

22 October 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fires burn in Lagos after Nigerian soldiers shoot END SARS protesters

22 October 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Anietie Ewang, Nigeria Researcher in the Africa division - Human Rights Watch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Senekal pair accused of murder to appear in court

22 October 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom gives quarterly state of the system update

22 October 2020 12:40 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has heart attack in hospital

22 October 2020 12:31 PM

Guest: Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

POLICE ARREST FIVE SUSPECTS INCLUDING THE HUSBAND OF ONE OF BUSINESSWOMEN MURDERED IN POLOKWANE

22 October 2020 12:28 PM

Guest: Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo - Police Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should Netflix be paying licensing fees?

21 October 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Arthur Goldstuck | MD at World Wide Worx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why SA potato prices exploded by 140% in just four months

21 October 2020 1:02 PM

Guest: Dr André Jooste, CEO of industry association Potatoes SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surveys show one in three adults in South Africa does not wear a mask when leaving home

21 October 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Ngqapheli Mchunu, Doctoral Researcher at the Human research Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Angelo Agrizzi resuscitated in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest – lawyer

Politics Local

'I don’t like how Bushiri handles his church, I feel like it's a cult following'

Local

Chicco Twala maintains son Longwe's innocence in Senzo Meyiwa murder

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Officials confirm at least 17 killed in Ghana church collapse

22 October 2020 1:47 PM

GALLERY: Here're the 4 people nabbed for R1.4bn Gauteng Health tender corruption

22 October 2020 1:35 PM

Load shedding looming as power stations reach end of their design life - Eskom

22 October 2020 12:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA