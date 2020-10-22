POLICE ARREST FIVE SUSPECTS INCLUDING THE HUSBAND OF ONE OF BUSINESSWOMEN MURDERED IN POLOKWANE

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
702 FYI
Today at 13:15
Residents of Pimville Zone 7 overcome electricity challenges
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lelo Kwesa - Pimville Zone 7 Resident
125
Today at 13:35
Eskom on the Pimville Zone 7 issue
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Reneiloe Semenya - Stakeholder Relations at Eskom
125
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - Does working from home without the protection of a secure corporate network make you more vulnerable to cyber crime?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Andile Mange - Director Enforcement at National Consumer Commission
Jessica Coetzee - Victim of Eurobride
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: GP officials in R1.2 Billion tender fraud get bail
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Senekal split bail decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
125
Today at 15:20
EWN: ANC GP on Masuku and Diko fate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
125
Today at 15:40
Francis becomes first pope to endorse same-sex civil unions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA
125
Today at 16:20
Government ropes in retired judges to deal with backlog of cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 18:16
Clicks financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 18:39
economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
125
Today at 18:50
Altron results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
