Bail decision expected in Bushiri case

Guest: Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael PedroLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daniel Silke | Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hoodah Abrahams-FaykerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Prof. Pierre de Vos
Ngoako Ramathlodi | Minister Of Mineral Resources at Government
Guests: Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Guest:Tariq Mellet- AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST