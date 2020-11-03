Inside the Belly of the Beast: Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive memoir gives an inside glimpse into Bosasa & state capture

Guest: Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer
Guest: Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for CosatuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Simon Marks, US CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Theto Mahlakoana - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shamiela Fischer - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.
Guest: Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expertLISTEN TO PODCAST