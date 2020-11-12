Ramaphosa eases lockdown level 1 restrictions – including international travel and alcohol sales

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guests
Chris Smit
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 18:38
Friday File: The Lollipop League
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Brigette Barnett
Latest Local
Field ranger goes missing in the Kruger National Park SANParks media specialist Isaac Phaahla says they don't want to venture into speculation regarding Checkers Mashego. 19 November 2020 6:19 PM
'I didn't dream of being an academic,' says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks about her childhood, career and family. 19 November 2020 12:14 PM
No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus. 19 November 2020 8:00 AM
View all Local
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court. 19 November 2020 12:58 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application Former President Jacob Zuma will know if his application for Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful. 19 November 2020 10:08 AM
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
View all Politics
This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low. 19 November 2020 4:57 PM
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
View all Business
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
View all Sport
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Ramaphosa eases lockdown level 1 restrictions – including international travel and alcohol sales

Ramaphosa eases lockdown level 1 restrictions – including international travel and alcohol sales

12 November 2020 12:25 PM

Guests: Prof Charles Parry | Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO


More episodes from The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mandy's book of the week: Mothers of the Nation – Manyano Women in South Africa

19 November 2020 1:09 PM

Guest: Lihle Ngcobozi, lecturer, academic and Author

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UNICEF warned in a new report today of significant and growing consequences for children as the COVID-19 pandemic lurches toward a second year.

19 November 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: James Elder is UNICEF regional chief of communications for Eastern and Southern Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three South Africa players isolated after one tests COVID-19 positive.

19 November 2020 1:01 PM

Guest: Graeme Smith | Director of cricket. at Cricket SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect from South Africa’s interest rate decision this week

19 November 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Arabile Gumede

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rewrite for leaked maths paper possible

19 November 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Educations spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bushiris spent their first night in police custody in Malawi- Where to from here with the extradition process?

19 November 2020 12:31 PM

Guests: Chrispine Sibande, Malawian Human Rights Lawyer.

Ntsako Baloyi, Shepherd Bushiri's attorney

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo delivers his decision on whether he'll recuse himself from the state capture inquiry. Former President Jacob Zuma applied for Zondo's recusal, saying the inquiry's chair is biased.

19 November 2020 12:25 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exclusive: 'The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius' - Documentary.

18 November 2020 1:13 PM

Guest: Daniel Gordon, Director

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Semenya to take fight to European Court of Human Rights

18 November 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Greg Nott

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has covered an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting this morning

18 November 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fisher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'

Business Politics

Eskom finds illegally bypassed meters at Waterfall Estate

Local

Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer

Local Africa

Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Global economic recovery from COVID-19 'remains difficult' - IMF

19 November 2020 7:58 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Warning of severe storms issued for GP, parts of NW & FS

19 November 2020 7:40 PM

SA to hold 5 days of mourning for those lost to COVID, gender-based violence

19 November 2020 7:32 PM

