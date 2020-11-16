BrackenfellHigh: The matter between the Brackenfell High School Governing Body and the EFF continues this week at the Western Cape High Court. The SGB approached the courts for an urgent application seeking relief to prohibit protest action in and around

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Putting a spotlight on a police station where things really work Honeydew CPF public relations officer Michael Steyn says looking after police officers is one of the priorities. 18 November 2020 5:59 PM
SABC board split on impending retrenchment process The public broadcaster will continue with the Section 189 process even though an executive said on Tuesday it wouldn't. 18 November 2020 1:08 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Local
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands. 18 November 2020 6:45 AM
View all Politics
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
Big companies commit to paying SMEs in 30 days, want this to be JSE requirement Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso talks about the initiative and challenges faced by SMEs. 18 November 2020 4:50 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
#BrackenfellHigh: The matter between the Brackenfell High School Governing Body and the EFF continues this week at the Western Cape High Court. The SGB approached the courts for an urgent application seeking relief to prohibit protest action in and around

#BrackenfellHigh: The matter between the Brackenfell High School Governing Body and the EFF continues this week at the Western Cape High Court. The SGB approached the courts for an urgent application seeking relief to prohibit protest action in and around

16 November 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Exclusive: 'The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius' - Documentary.

18 November 2020 1:13 PM

Guest: Daniel Gordon, Director

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Semenya to take fight to European Court of Human Rights

18 November 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Greg Nott

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has covered an urgent Council of Education Ministers meeting this morning

18 November 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Shamiela Fisher

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blockades, attacks, as the taxi strike brings Gauteng to a halt

18 November 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bushiri hands himself over to law authorities in Malawi. / SECOND WARRANT ISSUED

18 November 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There is in-fighting between the SABC board with some board members at the SABC who are against the retrenchment of workers at the financially struggling public broadcaster

18 November 2020 12:34 PM

Guests: Mamodupi Mohlala, SABC board deputy chairperson

Aubrey Tshabalala, CWU General Secretary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New drunk driving laws ‘risk criminalisation of innocent motorists’ – AA - Layton Beard.

17 November 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Umalusi notes report about the leak of Mathematics Paper 2

17 November 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Dr Mafu Rakometsi - Umalusi CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Confirmed: EFF to stage ‘mass protest’ in Brackenfell this Friday

17 November 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa Members’ Council caves in and agrees to appoint interim board

17 November 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Judith February | Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist

Local Africa

SABC board split on impending retrenchment process

Local

Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review

Sport

Santaco, transport authorities pledge to curb festive season road deaths

18 November 2020 7:44 PM

French bill clamps down on radical Islam

18 November 2020 7:44 PM

NTA gives Mbalula 14 days to clarify when COVID relief funds will be released

18 November 2020 7:02 PM

