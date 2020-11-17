Confirmed: EFF to stage ‘mass protest’ in Brackenfell this Friday

Guest: Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson
Guest: Lihle Ngcobozi, lecturer, academic and AuthorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Elder is UNICEF regional chief of communications for Eastern and Southern Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Smith | Director of cricket. at Cricket SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Arabile GumedeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Educations spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Chrispine Sibande, Malawian Human Rights Lawyer.
Ntsako Baloyi, Shepherd Bushiri's attorney
Guest: Karyn Maughan- Legal JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daniel Gordon, DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Greg NottLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shamiela FisherLISTEN TO PODCAST