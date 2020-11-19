Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo delivers his decision on whether he'll recuse himself from the state capture inquiry. Former President Jacob Zuma applied for Zondo's recusal, saying the inquiry's chair is biased.

Today at 15:16 EWN:EFF members arrested at Brackenfell protest released on warning Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 SABC meets with Unions Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi

125 125

Today at 15:40 #CoronaHope: AirStudent makes travel cheaper and more convenient for students across the country Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO of AirStudent,

125 125

Today at 15:50 Bryanston high school coach stands trial 22 months later Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 16:40 National Shutdown call to ensure only South African truck drivers are employed Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sifiso Nyathi - Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA

Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association

125 125

Today at 16:50 Oxford Vaccine shows 70% efficacy Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Shabir Madhi

125 125

Today at 17:10 Eastern Cape Covid-19 infections increase at alarming rate Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

125 125

Today at 17:20 US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results today Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

125 125

Today at 18:08 SA gets Junked (G20 meetings) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Trudi Makhaya

125 125

Today at 18:12 Netcare's Annual earnings plummet by 84% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor

125 125

Today at 18:49 Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature: 20 Habits That Break Habits: Growing Greatness The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public

125 125