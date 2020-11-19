Three South Africa players isolated after one tests COVID-19 positive.

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN:EFF members arrested at Brackenfell protest released on warning
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
SABC meets with Unions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:40
#CoronaHope: AirStudent makes travel cheaper and more convenient for students across the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO of AirStudent,
Today at 15:50
Bryanston high school coach stands trial 22 months later
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 16:40
National Shutdown call to ensure only South African truck drivers are employed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sifiso Nyathi - Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 16:50
Oxford Vaccine shows 70% efficacy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:10
Eastern Cape Covid-19 infections increase at alarming rate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:08
SA gets Junked (G20 meetings)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Trudi Makhaya
Today at 18:12
Netcare's Annual earnings plummet by 84%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:49
Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: 20 Habits That Break Habits: Growing Greatness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Three South Africa players isolated after one tests COVID-19 positive.

Three South Africa players isolated after one tests COVID-19 positive.

19 November 2020 1:01 PM

Guest: Graeme Smith | Director of cricket. at Cricket SA


Anele Ngcongca Has Passed Away In A Horrific Car Accident

23 November 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Former leader of the 28's gang, Ernie “Lastig” Solomon, has been shot dead in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand

23 November 2020 1:00 PM

Guest: Chad Thomas | Independent Organised Crime Investigator at Irs Forensic Investigators

CWU has received a letter of invitation from SABC requesting to urgently meet with the union to discuss the alternatives to retrenchments. - Meeting currently underway.

23 November 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Aubrey Tshabalala, CWU General Secretary

The COVID-19 vaccine: 'SA is at the bottom of the queue': The recent of successful vaccine trials has provided some global home to beating COVID-19. But when will South Africans be able to get their hands on it? We spoke to the country’s top scientists to

23 November 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

NPA insists Magashule's former PA will testify and has co-operated with the state

23 November 2020 12:45 PM

Guest: Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

8 members of the EFF who were arrested on Friday during protest action in Brackenfell have been released on warning after their first court appearance this morning. They have been warned to return to court in February next year.

23 November 2020 12:33 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

BREAKING | Zondo lays criminal charges against Jacob Zuma for absconding from commission

23 November 2020 12:29 PM

Guests: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter 

Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Spreading the Good News with the Good Things guy:

20 November 2020 1:12 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports wrap:

20 November 2020 1:10 PM

Guest: Michael Pedro, EWN reporter

Fleeting Thoughts: Twitter Adds Disappearing Tweet Feature

20 November 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Arthur Goldstuck tech analyst - World Wide Worx

