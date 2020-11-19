Mandy's book of the week: Mothers of the Nation – Manyano Women in South Africa

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:16
EWN:EFF members arrested at Brackenfell protest released on warning
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
SABC meets with Unions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:40
#CoronaHope: AirStudent makes travel cheaper and more convenient for students across the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO of AirStudent,
Guests
Ndabenhle Ntshangase, CEO of AirStudent,
Today at 15:50
Bryanston high school coach stands trial 22 months later
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 16:40
National Shutdown call to ensure only South African truck drivers are employed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sifiso Nyathi - Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Guests
Sifiso Nyathi - Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 16:50
Oxford Vaccine shows 70% efficacy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:10
Eastern Cape Covid-19 infections increase at alarming rate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
US Elections 2020: Pennsylvania and Michigan set to certify their results today
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:08
SA gets Junked (G20 meetings)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Trudi Makhaya
Guests
Trudi Makhaya
Today at 18:12
Netcare's Annual earnings plummet by 84%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:49
Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers
Guests
Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: 20 Habits That Break Habits: Growing Greatness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
