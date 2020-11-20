Brackenfell braces for protest as EFF says it has followed all processes

Today at 15:40 Experts divided over extra 5% marks Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.

Today at 15:50 National Epilepsy Awareness Month: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Vanmala Naidoo

Today at 16:10 The 2020 deadline of the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at EE

Today at 16:20 SASI’s survival guide for Black Friday week-end Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gerald Mwandiambir, Acting CEO: South African Savings Institute

Today at 16:40 [Property Feature] First time home buyers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone

Today at 16:50 #PromisesPromises: Spotlight on PRASA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Shaun Stanford

Today at 17:10 Western Cape facing risk of Covid curbs Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

Today at 17:20 EWN: MABUZA Q N A Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 17:53 Role of Crime intelligence when it comes to truck attacks Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Martin Ewi

Today at 18:09 EOH and the State Capture episode The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 ZOOM: ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to Sygnia The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

