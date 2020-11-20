Zondo: Zuma walking out of state capture inquiry 'a serious matter'

Today at 15:16 EWN: Land exproriation Bill Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 15:20 National shelter movement set to launch 24 hour helpline Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development

Today at 15:40 Oxfam South Africa Inequality Report Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Akona Zibonti, Campaign coordinator for the Inequality Programme for OXFAM..

Today at 16:10 [Right of Reply] Unplaced intern doctors Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Victor Khanyile, Deputy Dirtector of Human Resources at Department of Health

Today at 16:20 Redefine SMME programme Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Marijke Coetzee, Head of Marketing & Communications, Redefine Properties

Prince Siluma, Head of Philanthropy at FNB

Today at 16:40 SABC a dangerous proxy war that can harm Ramaphosa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Carol Paton

Today at 17:20 SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Today at 17:42 SA wheat harvest double that of 2019 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)

Today at 17:51 Trump administration gives go ahead for transition Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Transaction Capital Annual results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital

Today at 18:50 "Another Tomorrow" - A Netflix movie, project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Ratcliffe

Today at 19:08 ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

