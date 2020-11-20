Fleeting Thoughts: Twitter Adds Disappearing Tweet Feature

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
702 FYI
Today at 15:16
EWN: Land exproriation Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
National shelter movement set to launch 24 hour helpline
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Zubeda Dangor head of the Executive of the National Shelter Movement & director of the Nisaa Institute for Women's Development
Today at 15:40
Oxfam South Africa Inequality Report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Akona Zibonti, Campaign coordinator for the Inequality Programme for OXFAM..
Today at 16:10
[Right of Reply] Unplaced intern doctors
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Victor Khanyile, Deputy Dirtector of Human Resources at Department of Health
Today at 16:20
Redefine SMME programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marijke Coetzee, Head of Marketing & Communications, Redefine Properties
Prince Siluma, Head of Philanthropy at FNB
Today at 16:40
SABC a dangerous proxy war that can harm Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:20
SAHRC update on probe into Brackenfell High School
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 17:42
SA wheat harvest double that of 2019
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 17:51
Trump administration gives go ahead for transition
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
"Another Tomorrow" - A Netflix movie, project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Ratcliffe
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
