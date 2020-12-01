Community rallies to halt mining on site of Shaka Zulu-inspired Mfecane Wars of the 19th century

Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa, Director and Head of the Land Reform Restitution & Tenure practice
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kaylynn Palm- EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shabir Madhi- Executive director of the vaccines and infectious diseases analytics research unitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bulelwa Msizi - Ithuba National Lottery SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST