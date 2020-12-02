Premier David Makhura to announce measures to strengthen the healthcare system

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Dr Beatrice Wiid
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Beatrice Wiid
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says the full extent of leaked papers has not been established. 4 December 2020 5:33 PM
We think Christmas came early for the nurses in Nelson Mandela Bay - Denosa Provincial Secretary for Denosa in the Eastern Cape Khaya Sodidi says the restriction on the sale of alcohol is welcomed. 4 December 2020 4:50 PM
Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement while briefing the media on progress of the matric examinations. 4 December 2020 3:09 PM
'Nelson Mandela Bay COVID-19 restrictions to provide reprieve to health workers' EC Health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu says the metro has seen a rise in hospitalisations in recent times. 4 December 2020 12:42 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
ATM adamant that motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa is not frivolous ATM spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe says it was legal principle that the matter was postponed until 2021. 3 December 2020 1:16 PM
When it comes to funding, IDC keeps shifting goal posts - bemoans entrepreneur IDC head of Corporate Affairs Tshepo Ramodibe explains why the funding application for Green Scooters was rejected. 4 December 2020 11:54 AM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Keen hiker, Azania Mosaka conquers the Otter Trail After weeks of preparation, Azania tackled one of the most beautiful, yet challenging hikes in South Africa – the Otter Trail. 4 December 2020 2:52 PM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
[WATCH] Beautiful collaboration between P!nk and Ndlovu Youth Choir goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Two men saving turtle from jaws of tiger shark goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 December 2020 8:19 AM
Sello Maake ka-Ncube: There is no respect for actors in the industry In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his childhood, career and the film industry. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702''s charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Premier David Makhura to announce measures to strengthen the healthcare system

Premier David Makhura to announce measures to strengthen the healthcare system

2 December 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist


Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

4 December 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports Wrap!

4 December 2020 1:05 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Exclusive: Angelo Agrizzi live from his hospital bed with Mandy Wiener.

4 December 2020 1:01 PM
Ramaphosa behind my Eskom dismissal, Matshela Koko tells Zondo commission

4 December 2020 12:53 PM

Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Fire breaks out at Engen refinery in Durban South.

4 December 2020 12:44 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Mbalula announces grace period for expired licences.

4 December 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Ayanda Allie Paine - Department of Transport Minister

How will the restrictions enforced yesterday impact tourism. Garden Route? Nelson Mandela Bay?- Garden Route 'needs tourists' despite COVID-19 spike

4 December 2020 12:38 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa- Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO

Starting from today, NMB residents can expect additional restrictions on movement, alcohol consumption, and gatherings. The president said the government would also create more capacity at hospitals and clinics in the areas. It would also expand testing,

4 December 2020 12:29 PM

Guest: Dr. Sibongile Zungu- , Acting superintendent-general for the department of health in the EC

Mandy’s book of the week: The Unlikely Mr Rogue - A Life with Ivan Pillay by Evelyn Groenink.

3 December 2020 1:09 PM
Robert Marawa Fires Shot At Masechaba Ndlovu and Calls Her 'Reckless'

3 December 2020 1:07 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

Engen refinery in Durban explodes, no injuries or fatalities reported

Local

Matric students to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2

Local

We have to protect the credibility of these examinations - Umalusi

Local

Funding, climate and fear trouble Africa's COVID vaccine plans

4 December 2020 8:14 PM

Palesa Madiba’s mother plans to visit her grave after murderer convicted

4 December 2020 8:11 PM

Global COVID-19 cases top 65 million as nations plan for vaccine

4 December 2020 7:42 PM

