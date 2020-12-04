Starting from today, NMB residents can expect additional restrictions on movement, alcohol consumption, and gatherings. The president said the government would also create more capacity at hospitals and clinics in the areas. It would also expand testing,

The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Ben Ngubane back at state capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zuma/ Thales trial postponed to 23rd February 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
City of Joburg evicts mother of 4 from transformer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure
Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure
Today at 15:40
Judges Matter responds to the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s hearings against Judge Hlophe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter
Today at 15:50
EWN: Nathaniel Julie's family disappointed with the wait
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Kgomotso Modise
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:10
National Lottery Commission offices raided by SIU
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch
Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My town: Attridgeville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Mpho Morapane - History Co-Ordinator at Atteridgeville
Mpho Morapane - History Co-Ordinator at Atteridgeville
Today at 16:40
Tribute to Theatre Legend Dawn Lindberg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Lala Tuku Producer and actress, MD - Clive Morris Production
Lala Tuku Producer and actress, MD - Clive Morris Production
Today at 16:50
Discovery launches prepaid health cover in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Maria Makhabane-Leke, Executive Associate at Discovery Health
Maria Makhabane-Leke, Executive Associate at Discovery Health
Today at 17:20
Facebook Launches Its First Joburg Community City Guide
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook’s Head of Communications in Africa
Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook’s Head of Communications in Africa
Today at 18:09
SA's third quarter GDP shrinks by 6% compared with the first nine months of 2019.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Investment School - Differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
