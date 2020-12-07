Sports Wrap!

Guest: Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Guest: Gidon Novick | Founder at Lucid VenturesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Willie Spies | Lawyer at AfriForum
Elijah mhlanga
Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bones ModiseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kavisha Pillay | Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption WatchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zwai Bala | (co-founder of TKZee) at MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SALISTEN TO PODCAST