Theatre legend Dawn Lindberg dies aged 75

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt The commitment South Africa is making to the WHO initiative is to vaccinate 10% of our population, says the Solidarity Fund. 10 December 2020 7:27 PM
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 10 December 2020 6:36 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 9:47 AM
Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 8:50 AM
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa. 30 November 2020 7:45 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Theatre legend Dawn Lindberg dies aged 75

Theatre legend Dawn Lindberg dies aged 75

8 December 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: Zwai Bala | (co-founder of TKZee) at Musician


Zapiro's latest annual - Do the Macorona - is the ideal souvenir of the year that went viral.

10 December 2020 1:13 PM

Guest: Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro

President Nana Akufo-Addo wins re-election.

10 December 2020 1:11 PM

Guest: Kent Mensah, Ghanaian online journalist 

Afriforum ?and Sadtu in court halt matric rewrite

10 December 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

The corruption case against former eThekwini mayor #ZandileGumede and her 17 co-accused, is back in court today. Gumede and the others, stand accused of fraud & corruption linked to a more than R430 million DSW tender

10 December 2020 12:50 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

McKinsey repays $44 million from tainted South Africa contracts

10 December 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Rudie Heyneke | South Africa | Portfolio Manager: Transport & State Capture at OUTA

SA enters COVID-19 second wave.

10 December 2020 12:25 PM

Guests: Professor emeritus in critical care at Wits University, Guy Richards

Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson

Celebrating G65! Ngobani labantu.

9 December 2020 1:05 PM
Lift airlines ready to lift off.

9 December 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Gidon Novick | Founder at Lucid Ventures

COURT TO HEAR AFRIFORUM URGENT BID AGAINST REWRITE OF LEAKED MATRIC PAPERS

9 December 2020 12:53 PM

Guests: Willie Spies | Lawyer at AfriForum

Elijah mhlanga

Two inmates escape from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre

9 December 2020 12:47 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson

The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'

Business Local

If we can avoid mass gatherings, we will be in a better space- Prof Shabir Madhi

Local

Can schools withhold children's school reports?

Local

France to impose virus curfew after lockdown, including New Year's Eve

10 December 2020 8:46 PM

Biden taps Susan Rice for domestic policy role, other Obama vets

10 December 2020 8:41 PM

Eskom doing all it can to avoid load shedding - Mantshantsha

10 December 2020 8:38 PM

