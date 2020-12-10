Zapiro's latest annual - Do the Macorona - is the ideal souvenir of the year that went viral.

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 #familymeeting =Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosas Covid 19 address Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 10:08 Big win for SA car owners Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Thembinkosi Bonakele

125 125

Today at 10:33 Bargaing council squeezing struggling businesses for fees Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Michael Bagraim

125 125

Today at 10:45 Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather

125 125

Today at 11:05 The Zero Dropout Campaign: Creating early warning systems to help prevent learners from dropping out of school Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Merle Mansfield

125 125

Today at 11:32 90 year old providing community with housing Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Beatrice Wiid

125 125

Today at 11:45 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

125 125

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125