What you need to know about the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance cl... 19 December 2020 11:33 AM
'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace Nigeria’s biggest carrier Air Peace commenced flights to South Africa in hopes of strengthing the economy between the countries. 19 December 2020 9:45 AM
Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson The perjury charges follow a High Court ruling on Mkhwebane's Bankorp report which found that she had been dishonest in her conduc... 18 December 2020 3:55 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:18 AM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
What you need to know about the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium

What you need to know about the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium

16 December 2020 12:29 PM

Guest: Dr Sheetal Silal | Senior lecturer and researcher in the Department of Statistical Sciences, Faculty of Science at University of Cape Town


Russia can’t use its name and flag at the next 2 Olympics.

18 December 2020 1:04 PM

Guest: Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

The knock the wine industry took during lockdown but why the hell are wine tasting places open during the weekend when taverns will be closed?

18 December 2020 12:57 PM

Guest: Maryna Calow, Communications Manager for Wines of SA

Transport dept launches mobile licence renewal centres

18 December 2020 12:56 PM

Guest: Jacob Jamabolo, Transport MEC

DA to set out next steps regarding SA’s failure to acquire Covid-19 vaccine- Steenhuisen.

18 December 2020 12:49 PM

Guest: Geordin Hill Lewis, DA Shadow Minister of Finance

Nathaniel Julies case: Bail verdict for third accused expected.

18 December 2020 12:43 PM

Guest: Cyril Brown, Nathaniel's uncle

DPE BACKS SAA’S DECISION TO LOCK OUT PILOTS and SAA: Unions call for Gordhan's removal.

18 December 2020 12:40 PM

Guests: Kgathatso Tlhakudi, DPE Director-General

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of SACCA (South African Cabin Crew Association)

City assisting Masiphumelele fire victims, donations requested.

18 December 2020 12:36 PM

Guests: Kevin Brandt, EWN Reporter

Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements

Africa Report:

17 December 2020 1:08 PM

Guest: JJ Cornish, EWN Africa Host

Grocery prices in South Africa spiked during lockdown – but still haven’t returned to normal

17 December 2020 1:06 PM

Guest: James Hodge, Chief Economist, Competition Commission

The City of Cape Town seeks interdict against SAPS following Camps Bay beach confrontation.

17 December 2020 1:03 PM

Guest: Tony Marais, Executive Producer of red petal productions,

Trending

Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele

Local

Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail

Local

Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson

Local

EWN Highlights

US planning to close last consulates in Russia: report

19 December 2020 10:57 AM

France charges Epstein ex-associate over sex crime claims

19 December 2020 10:53 AM

NPO calls on public to assist residents affected by Masiphumelele fire

19 December 2020 9:24 AM

