Reconciliation Day 2020: District Six Interfaith Walk goes virtual

Guests: Laurie Gaum | Chairperson at District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee
Sheigh Ismail Keraan | Imam at Al-Azhar Masjied (District Six)
Guest: Ross Tucker, Sports ScientistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maryna Calow, Communications Manager for Wines of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jacob Jamabolo, Transport MECLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Geordin Hill Lewis, DA Shadow Minister of FinanceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cyril Brown, Nathaniel's uncleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Kgathatso Tlhakudi, DPE Director-General
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of SACCA (South African Cabin Crew Association)
Guests: Kevin Brandt, EWN Reporter
Councillor Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements
Guest: JJ Cornish, EWN Africa HostLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Hodge, Chief Economist, Competition CommissionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tony Marais, Executive Producer of red petal productions,LISTEN TO PODCAST