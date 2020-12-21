Inside Maps Maponyane's icy bike ride to Antarctica with Riaan Manser

OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Guest: Maps Maponyane
Guest: Professor Eric Buch, chairperson, NHLS | Tel: 083 391 6962 Eric BuchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sisa NtshonaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Colonel Katlego Mogale
Dr Simon Howell | Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Guest: Melikhaya Xego | Western Cape Chairperson at EFFLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mia ArdeneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Greg BertishLISTEN TO PODCAST