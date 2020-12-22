Is Pathcare not doing COVID tests for travelers anymore?

Guest: Trudie Broekmann | Attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Guest: Rev Michael WeederLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ali Diteme | Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and TourismLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rehana RossouwLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Idrisse Bhai | Spokesperson at Muslim Association of SofalaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kim Taylor | Customer Experience Director at Flight CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clare Ballard | Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human RightsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kyle Findlay | writer at Superlinear (blogLISTEN TO PODCAST