Discovery Health intends to procure the vaccine for it's members

This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
History for Baragawanath Hospital trauma ward as booze ban, curfew pay dividends The hospital says it's the first in its history that the trauma rescue area has no patient on the 1st of the new year. 1 January 2021 9:51 AM
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers special message on New Year's Eve The country is currently under lockdown level 3 and among the restrictions in place is a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am. 31 December 2020 2:26 PM
View all Local
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communiti... 28 December 2020 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
I'm an introvert but get excited on stage - Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung TV and radio personality, choreographer, dancer, actor, singer, and social media sensation bares all about his talents and brand. 24 December 2020 11:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Sport
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Discovery Health intends to procure the vaccine for it's members

Discovery Health intends to procure the vaccine for it's members

28 December 2020 12:59 PM

Guest: Dr Ronald Whelan | Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health and Fatima Hassan | Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Tweede nuwejaar's minstrel carnival 'cancelled'

31 December 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Calvyn Calvin Gilfellan | CEO at Castle (of Good Hope) Control Board

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

31 December 2020 1:01 PM

JJ Cornish

DBE on schools reopening

31 December 2020 12:47 PM

Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

Lawyers for Black People goes to court to challenge Level 3 lockdown regulations

31 December 2020 12:43 PM

Zuko Madikane | Head at Lawyers for Black People

JHB NYE curfew policing - JMPD responds

31 December 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Wayne Minaar 

National curfew policing

31 December 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Brigadier Vish Naidoo

Longer with Lester tease: Michael Weeder

30 December 2020 1:42 PM

Guest: Rev Michael Weeder

Northern Cape Tourism: we're the only province where beaches remain open, come visit us!

30 December 2020 1:37 PM

Guest: Ali Diteme | Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism

Book review: Predator politics

30 December 2020 1:30 PM

Guest: Rehana Rossouw

Cyclone Chalane sweeps Mozambique, evacuations continue

30 December 2020 1:23 PM

Guest: Idrisse Bhai | Spokesperson at Muslim Association of Sofala

Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies

Local Sport

History for Baragawanath Hospital trauma ward as booze ban, curfew pay dividends

Local

Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer

Local

Total pulls staff from Mozambique gas site over jihadist threat

2 January 2021 6:38 PM

2020 remembered for fight to save academic year in SA

2 January 2021 4:34 PM

Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies

2 January 2021 4:20 PM

